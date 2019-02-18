Donna Dubois-Taylor Receives Oswego County Hospice Volunteer Award

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice recently honored Donna Dubois-Taylor of Oswego with its annual volunteer of the year award.

Dubois-Taylor has a long history of service to the residents of Oswego County as an EMT, nurse aide, home health aide, LPN, RN and a licensed massage therapist.

For the past 10 years, Dubois-Taylor has volunteered in many capacities for the Oswego County Hospice program, and in 2017 she donated 164 hours using her specialized skill of massage therapy to bring comfort to Oswego County Hospice patients, caregivers, and bereavement families.

Dubois-Taylor was recognized with the Edith Knight Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award, given each year to a volunteer who shares the passion for Hospice that Edith shared.

“Edith Knight was a volunteer for Hospice for 20 years before she passed away in 2017,” said Betty Dunsmoor, LMSW, ACSW, Ph.D., medical social worker and volunteer/bereavement coordinator of Oswego County Hospice. “Edith knew what it meant to be a hardworking, dedicated volunteer who was willing to go above and beyond. She was a helping hand with a heart of a gold. She was a true inspiration and gave new meaning to the words compassion and commitment, which are the hallmarks of a great hospice volunteer. The first recipient of the award was named at the Annual Oswego County Hospice Volunteer Dinner in December as Donna Dubois-Taylor.”

Oswego County Hospice changed the name of its volunteer of the year award to the Edith Knight Memorial Volunteer of the Year award in Edith’s honor.

In addition to her years of volunteer service, Donna is also the camp nurse for Camp Rainbow of Hope, the annual children’s program held at Camp Hollis.

A service of the Oswego County Health Department, Oswego County Hospice offers a comprehensive program of home care for terminally-ill persons who are no longer receiving aggressive or curative medical care.

The goals of Hospice are to promote optimum comfort and a personal sense of control with a focus on the quality of life.

The hospice program also offers an opportunity for personal and spiritual healing.

For more information about Oswego County Hospice, visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/hospice.html or call 315-349-8259.

