Donna Timmins, 68

FULTON, NY – Donna L. Timmins, 68, of Fulton, passed away, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Oswego Hospital.

Donna was born on December 23, 1950, in Fulton, a daughter to the late Willard and Marjorie Bennett.

She loved knitting and worked on the sewing line at Oswego Industries.

Donna was predeceased by her brother, Dennis Richardson; and sister, Wendy Recore.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Donald of Volney; two sons, Scott Bennett of Fulton and John Gilbert of Binghamton; three sisters, Tina (Brian Howard) Bennett, Gail McGivney and Trudy (Ed Millward) Pitcher; two brothers, Willard (Scott Shinnick) Bennett and Dale (Colleen Giles) Bennett; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Karen) Timmins and William (Yvonne) Timmins; father-in-law, Jack (Flo) Timmins; several nieces and nephews along with great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m.- noon on Wednesday, May 22, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service immediately following.

Reverend Robert Timmins will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

