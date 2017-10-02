Donovan F. Furlong III, 37

FULTON, NY – Donovan F. Furlong III, 37, of Clay, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse with his loving family by his side.

He was born on June 2, 1980, in Oswego and lived most of his life in Mexico and Hannibal.

Donovan graduated from Hannibal High School in 2000 and then received an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Cayuga Community College.

He was predeceased by grandparents, Leon Miller, Donovan Furlong, Marjorie Furlong and Richard Dickson.

Surviving are his father, Donovan (Debra) Furlong; mother, Kathy (Chuck) Smith; daughter, Hannah Furlong; one brother, Kevin Furlong; two sisters, Shanon (Chris) Deveney and Alicia (George Wright) English; three grandmothers, Ann Miller, Marg Furlong and Barbara Dickson; two nephews, Sheldon Gauger and Mason Furlong; one niece, Natalia Curtis; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, October 4, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

