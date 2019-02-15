Don’t Let Movies Call the Shots

OSWEGO – During International Week of Action, February 17 through 23, Tobacco Free Network of CNY will host a Celebration of Smoke Free Movies event with a Youth 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in collaboration with the Catholic Youth Organization Recreation Program.

The 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament starts at noon on February 23 for youth ages 11-18.

This event will raise awareness of tobacco marketing and imagery in movies.

During the tournament, family and friends will be able to enjoy refreshments, games and a viewing of the smoke free movie “Air Bud.”

Today there are a multitude of electronic devices available to youth and they are consuming more media than ever.

This allows Big Tobacco to target youth via multiple media formats raising the number of tobacco images seen by youth on a daily basis.

The Surgeon General states: “Youth who are exposed to images of smoking in movies are more likely to smoke and those who get the most exposure to on-screen smoking are twice as likely to begin smoking.”

A Call to Action has been made to The Motion Picture Association of America to take action and eliminate the depiction of tobacco use in movies rated for youth as one approach to prevent youth from becoming tobacco users.

Movies rated PG-13 are the biggest concern since they account for a majority of on-screen smoking.

Still, even now the MPAA has been unwilling to change its rating system to trigger an “R” rating when smoking imagery is part of a film.

At the Celebration of Smoke Free Movies event the community is invited to share their support for decreasing exposure to tobacco use in movies that are rated for youth viewing.

This event is being held at Catholic Charities, 808 W. Broadway in Fulton, at the CYO recreation facilities.

TFN and the CYO invite youth ages 11-18 to register for the free 3 on 3 basketball tournament on February 23.

The CYO is taking pre-registration forms, however players will be able to sign up the day of the event as well.

The doors open at 11 a.m.

Call Josef at CYO to registar: (315)598-3980

The CYO provides a safe and friendly environment that offers recreational opportunities and encourages youth to build healthy friendships and relationships within their community.

Tobacco Free Network of CNY is a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., located in downtown Oswego. TFN is a community program that serves Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties providing support and resources that aid in creating tobacco free communities.

For more information on Tobacco Free Network contact: Melissa Brangan, Community Specialist Call: 315-343-2344 ext 21 or Email: [email protected]

