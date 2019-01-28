FULTON, NY – Doris A. Auringer, 87, of Volney passed away peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY, on Saturday January 26, 2019.

She was born in Fulton, to the Earl and Laura (Scott) Auringer.

Miss Auringer remained a lifetime resident of Volney.

In 1993 she retired from General Electric, Syracuse, where she had worked as a secretary.

Prior to that, Miss Auringer had worked with Sealright Co., Fulton.

She was a long-time member of Mount Pleasant Church, Fulton.

Miss Auringer enjoyed gardening and genealogy.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Ervin Auringer, William Auringer and Jane Weeden.

Miss Auringer is survived by two brothers: John Auringer of Fulton and David Auringer of Fulton; and her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Joseph Sliva of Fulton.

A graveside service and burial will be held in Spring at Mexico Cemetery, Mexico, NY.

There will be no calling hours.

Contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant UMC County Route 45, Fulton, NY 13069.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

