FULTON, NY – Doris E. Taylor, 84, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018, at Bishop Commons, Oswego, surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Fulton, she was a life resident.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, Elmer Taylor; one grandson, Matthew Taylor; three great-grand-babies, Jaxon, Lincoln and Hailey Watkins; sister, Charlotte Dopp; brother, James Kenyon; mother, Frances Borek and father, George Kenyon.

Surviving are her daughter, Teri (Dan) Watkins of Hastings; two sons, Tim (Gayle) Taylor of Phoenix and Jonathan (Geneen) Taylor of Granby; four grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Watkins, Elizabeth Watkins, Megan (Joseph) Troia and Michael Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Evan Taylor and Levi Watkins; three siblings, Thomas (Roberta) Kenyon, Gail (Merrill) Gilliland and Robert Borek; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, where a funeral service will follow at 6 p.m.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

