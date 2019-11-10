OSWEGO, NY – Doris Flack, 92, a former resident of Oswego and more recent of the town of Orwell, died Friday November 8, 2019, at Oswego Hospital, with her family by her side.

Mrs. Flack was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Stephen and Ella (Pecham) Knopp.

She retired from Nestles Co., Fulton, as a machine operator, after many years of service.

She would volunteer at P & C.

Mrs. Flack was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Flack, in 2017; daughter. Lorraine Lamb, in 2017; and grandson, Joseph Walrath, in 2018.

Mrs. Flack is survived by her loving family, Pamela (Gary) Sheffield of Orwell, Mary Quade of North Syracuse, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday 11 a.m. at the Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

Calling hours will be Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

