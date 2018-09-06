Dorothy E. ‘Betty’ Breed VanPatten, 93

HANNIBAL, NY – Dorothy E. “Betty” Breed VanPatten, 93, of Hannibal, died on Monday, September 3, 2018, at Syracuse Home in Baldwinsville.

She was born in Syracuse, was a native of Camillus and resided in Hannibal for 64 years.

Betty graduated from Warners High School in 1943 and attended Syracuse University.

She was a teacher’s assistant with the Hannibal Central School District for 33 years, retiring in 2001.

Betty was a member of the Hannibal Center United Methodist Church and a member of H.U.L.D.A.H. Chapter Order of the Star.

She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Murray VanPatten, who died in 1992; her parents, Stephen and Eva Lovell Breed; her brother, Richard Breed; son-in-law, Joseph Cornell; and many beloved pets.

The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude for the caring and compassionate care given to Betty by the wonderful staff at Syracuse Home over the past six years.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Pamela VanPatten and Priscilla Cornell; one niece, Carol Rice; two sisters-in-law, Pearl Menzies and Dorathy VanPatten; several VanPatten nieces and nephews and dear family friend, Diane Ilacqua.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, September 9, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, with a service to immediately follow at noon.

Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Syracuse Home, 7740 Meigs Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 in Betty’s memory.

