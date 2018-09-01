Dorothy H. Coady, 57

FULTON, NY – Dorothy H. Coady, 57, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday August 29, 2018.

She was born in Fulton on December 24, 1960, to the late Lyndon C. Manford Sr. and Marie E. (Tyrrell) Manford.

Dorothy enjoyed floating around her pool, loved animals, especially her dog, Billy, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by William Coady; siblings, Gary Manford, Marie Taylor, George Manford, Jeff Manford, Lyndon Manford and Tina DeMott.

Dorothy will be forever loved by children, Deanna Coady, Ashley (Jason) Longley and William R. Coady II, Samuel (Stephanie) DeMott II and LeeAnn (Jason) Bonnell-DeMott; grandchildren, Alex Grinnell, Jewell Grinnell, Jason Henderson Jr., Jayden Henderson, Hannah Longley, Logan Longley, Gracie Longley, Hailey Coady, Trinity Coady, Summer Swank, Dakota Burgess, Shane DeMott, Zack Bonnell and Laci Bonnell; companion, Samuel DeMott I; siblings, Leo Manford (Rose), Diane Sweeney, Linda Leach, Sharon Bentley, and Josephine Manford; mentor and mother figure, Joan Manford, loving brother, Lyndon Manford III; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A graveside service, with Pastor John Parkhurst of Southwest Oswego Baptist Church, will follow at 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, at Hannibal Center Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Hannibal.

