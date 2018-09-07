Dorothy I. Decker, 77

FULTON, NY – Dorothy I. Decker, 77, of Oswego, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.

She was born on July 21, 1941, in Oneonta, a daughter to the late Dwayne and Marguerite Short Borden.

Dorothy enjoyed reading and completing her word search books.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Decker; and brother, Charles Borden.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Louis) Brown of Oswego; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith and Allison (Timothy) Gioia; five great-grandchildren, Alexander Hahn, Zacharia Hahn, Hunter Smith, Sonja Smith and Jemini Abbott; as well several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...