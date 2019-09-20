OSWEGO, NY – Dorothy J. Hanson, 90, of Spring Hill, Florida, died Sunday September 8, 2019, at Oak Hill Hospital, Florida.

Mrs. Hanson was born December 5, 1928, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Winchek.

Mrs. Hanson was a resident of Oswego before moving to Spring Hill, Fla., 26 years ago.

She worked as a geriatric caretaker and was a respiratory therapy technician at the Oswego Hospital for 15 years.

She was a parishioner of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Florida.

She loved reading, gardening, and her dogs, which she had a special bond with her “puppies.”

Mrs. Hanson also enjoyed country music, collecting porcelain dolls and crystal figurines.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Hanson; her son, Joseph Guernsey; her “Joy,” her much loved grandson, Kevin R. Sheridan; and her siblings.

Mrs. Hanson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William and Linda Guernsey of Connecticut; daughters and sons-in-law; Margaret and Sam Paura of Oswego, Laurie and Kevin Sheridan of Oswego, Kathy and Paul Eannetta of Florida.

In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, Melissa (Travis) Winch, Steven (Kristen) Paura, Lisa (Nick) Agrait, Anne (Jason) Farrell, Rebecca Guernsey, Amy Fawcett, Julie (Carlos) Rezende, Jennifer (Frank) Bisson, Jackie (Brett) Yorgey, Paula Rose Eannetta, Matthew (Tina) Guernsey, Ashley (Gino) Knopp; and several great-grandchildren.

Private burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Mrs. Hanson loved all animals, donations will be appreciated to any no-kill shelter such as Oswego County SPCA, PO Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

