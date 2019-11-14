OSWEGO, NY – Dorothy M. Burnett, 87, of Oswego, died Thursday November 14, 2019, in Upstate Hospital, Syracuse.

Mrs. Burnett was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Floyd and Anna (McKinstry) Shatraw.

She enjoys playing cards with her friends, going to the casino, solving puzzles, and especially spending time with her family.

Mrs. Burnett was a loving wife and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Junior Merton Burnett of Oswego; children, Jerry (Laura) Burnett of Oswego, David (Sharon) Burnett of Arkansas. Terry (Beth) Burnett of Oswego, Randy Burnett of Oswego, Bill (Patti) Burnett of Oswego, Tammy (Jay) Ferguson of Oswego; her brother, Jack (Ella) Shatraw of Oswego; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Burnett was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Sonya Burnett; and siblings, Judy, Ruth, Helen, Floyd and Shirley.

Services will be private.

The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...