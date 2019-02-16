Dorothy Mildred DeHollander passed over into God’s presence on February 14, 2019.

Born September 5, 1939, Oswego, NY to Isaac and Mildred DeHollander. Education at Oswego High School; MVCC, Utica, NY; Oswego County BOCES Adult Careers Center, LPN program. Some of her varied jobs included clerk in Registrar’s Office, SUNY Oswego; manager of the music department at Syracuse University Bookstores; LPN work and Camp Nurse, Camp Hollis summer residential program for youth, Oswego, NY.

Married Neil Williams, Fair Haven, NY; subsequently Ralph Schwonke, Rochester, NY. Dorothy considered the presence of her two sons, Michael Neil Williams and Matthew Isaac Schwonke, to be the most special aspect of her Earth journey. She strongly enjoyed all of nature and was most happy paddling a canoe.

Her wishes for this time include “thank you to family and many friends for all the love, laughter, and happenings: all made my Earth walk intriguing, interesting, insightful, and joyous. God bless you all.”

Dorothy leaves behind her two sons: Michael Neil Williams and Matthew Isaac Schwonke; a sister, Ruth Hammecker, a brother, John (Donna) DeHollander, several nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 23 at the Church of the Resurrection, 120 West 5th Street in Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Camp Hollis, PO Box 291 Oswego, NY 13126.

