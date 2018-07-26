Dot Foods NY Donates $5,000 In Food To Catholic Charities

FULTON – Dot Foods New York recently donated and delivered $5,000 of food to the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County.

“We are extremely grateful to the employees of Dot Foods for their support,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “Our food pantry has a high demand year-‘round, not just during the holiday season, and this is a wonderful boost for us.”

According to Judy Balon, human resources coordinator for Dot, the support is part of their “Neighbor-to-Neighbor” initiative.

“It’s a core value that our founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy instilled in our company from the start,” Balon said. “ Each Dot location nationwide is contributing $30,000 or more worth of products for a company total of more than a quarter of a million dollars.

This year, Dot’s Liverpool distribution center selected six local food pantries to have the opportunity to select $5,000 worth of products from its inventory that best suits their needs.

Once selected, Dot volunteers and management team assist with the deliveries.

“Organizations were selected based on their need to reflect area our employees call home. Our goal is to continue building partnerships with local agencies and organizations to help serve the families and individuals in our local communities, and to continue being an ongoing resource,” Balon said.

For more information on community service opportunities at CCOC, contact Pekow at (315) 598-3980.

CCOC is also on Facebook and at www.ccoswego.com.

