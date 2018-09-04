Douglas E. Quade, 62

FULTON, NY – Douglas E. Quade, 62, of Redfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in the home he built, surrounded by devoted family.

Doug was a 1975 G. Ray Bodley High School graduate, Fulton.

He was an employee of Miller Brewery up until closing in 1994; JR Simplot and most recently Deaton’s Ace Hardware, Pulaski, until he was unexpectedly forced into early retirement two years ago due to terminal cancer.

Doug was a lover of land; especially fishing, hunting and camping in the Adirondacks and Canada.

He enjoyed BBQs with family and campfires with friends.

Doug lived for his grandkids and truly appreciated the little things.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor and relentless optimism that guided him through life.

He was a hard-working, humble man.

He lived by the saying, “don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Doug was predeceased by his father, Donald Quade; and step-father, Robert Bracy.

He is survived by his loving mother, Marcia Quade Bracy; former wife of 36 years and life-long friend, Mary Quade; heroic father to Amy (Kinyatta King) and Andrea (Joe Fisher); three grandchildren who were the light of his life, Eli (11), Emelia (8), and Kaileena (2); as well as several family members and close friends.

In keeping with Doug’s wishes, please join his family for a celebration of life on Sunday, September 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Pulaski Fire Department, 12 Lake St., Pulaski NY.

Contributions in Doug’s name can be made to the Angel Fund in c/o Upstate Oncology 140 W. Sixth St., Oswego, NY 13126 and Hospice of Oswego County.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

