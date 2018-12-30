FULTON, NY – Douglas E. Runions, 72, of Palermo, passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018, at The Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Rome, following an extended illness.

He retired as a maintenance mechanic after more than 20 years with Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. in Fulton.

Doug served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-70.

He loved hunting with his grandson, son, daughter and son-in-law.

Doug was a member and had served as an officer of the Mad River Hunting Club, American Legion Post in Mexico and Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Mexico.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Carol Crego Runions of Palermo; son, Kevin (Mary) Runions of Pineville, Kentucky; daughter, Kimberly (Corey) Norton of Fulton; former son-in-law, Arthur Brown of Oswego; sister, Darlene (Richard) Flint of Central Square; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton, with Rev. Tammie Nipper officiating.

Graveside services at Vermillion Cemetery in New Haven will be in the spring.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 S.E. First St., Suite 800, Miami, Fla., 33131 or Alzheimer’s Association, CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

