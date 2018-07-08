Douglas H. DeGroff, 60

OSWEGO, NY – Douglas H. DeGroff, 60, a former resident of Oswego, passed away on Wednesday June 27, 2018, at his home in Syracuse.

Born in Oswego, he was the first son of Howard DeGroff of Central Square and Adrienne (Ottman) DeGroff of Oswego.

He graduated from Oswego High School, Class of 1976.

Doug was a member of the Black Knights Drum and Bugle Corps (Oswego, NY).

Surviving besides his parents, are his children, Damien DeGroff of Colorado, Wendy Vevia of Binghamton and Emily (Anthony) DeGroff of Syracuse; five grandchildren, Destiny, Talia, Michael Jamin, McKinnley and Francesca; three sisters, Cindy McManus, Sharon Mandurano and Brenda DeGroff; two brothers, Brian DeGroff and Mark DeGroff; two step-sisters, Burnetta Bennett and Rhonda Wilson; a step-brother, Larry Woolson; and a half-brother, Michael Spicer.

He was predeceased by his loving stepmother, Marlene DeGroff; a step -sister, Laurie Chivers; and a half-sister, Lana West.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 14 at 4 p.m. at the United Baptist Church, 5111 State Route 104, Scriba, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

