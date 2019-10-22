FULTON, NY – Douglas R. Czirr, 62, of New Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019, at home.

Born in Oswego, he was the son to Robert and Beverly (Haws) Czirr.

Doug was a graduate of Oswego High School in 1975 before joining the US Navy.

He worked as a union electrician for IBEW Local 43, retiring in 2015.

Doug was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying his guns, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

He was predeceased by his father in 2001.

Surviving are his life partner, Sandy Yager; daughters, Wendi Czirr, Stephanie Czirr and Rebecca Czirr-Lloyd; son, Luke Potter; seven grandchildren, Dilan Bond, Jordan Jewell, Danial Czirr, Ryan Czirr, Johnny Baker, Kali Cory and Alessa Lloyd; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Benjamin; mother, Beverly Czirr; two brothers, Gary (Cheri) Czirr and Rod Czirr.

There will be no calling hours or services.

The family will be hosting a private celebration of life at a later date.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

