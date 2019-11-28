Dr. Carguello Wins Award

ConnextCare’s Dr. Patrick Carguello, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, was awarded The Paul Ramos Award by the Community Health Care Association of New York State at its AnnualConference and Clinical Forum in Tarrytown, NY on October 28.

The Paul Ramos Award is presented in memory of the founder of the Betances Health Center on the Lower East Side of New York City who dedicated his life’s work to health care and social improvement.

CHCANYS was delighted to recognize Dr. Carguello for his service and demonstrated commitment to expanding access to high quality, community based primary care and for his outstanding work and commitment as embodied in the award.

According to Daniel Dey, ConnextCare’s President and CEO, “Dr. Carguello is well-deserving of this award and has distinguished himself among all the Chief Medical Officers among the approximately 70 federally qualified health centers like ConnextCare across New York State. His leadership has been instrumental to the tremendous expansion of ConnextCare since his hire in 2003, and his influence in promoting quality health care for the region has led to national recognition among a variety of agencies. He has been pivotal to the considerable increase in access to primary and preventive health care services in the Oswego, South Jefferson and Northern Onondaga counties and in the documented increase in health outcomes among residents.”

Dr. Carguello’s nomination encapsulated his remarkable personal achievements and attributes:

“During Dr. Carguello’s tenure he has overseen the overall medical aspects of ConnextCare that has grown from his initial appointment as an organization with approximately ten medical providers to a comprehensive system of care that includes medical, dental, behavioral health, psychiatric, school-based health center, and substance use services. In 2013, when ConnextCare assumed the operations of five medical practices from two different provider organizations, Dr. Carguello melded three diverse health record systems into one well-functioning and integrated system. He also led a significant cultural transformation among the three disparate systems leading to a highly rated quality program with a newly cohesive group of well-qualified health care providers. Under his leadership, these recognitions have included Joint Commission and Patient-Centered Medical Home Level 3 certifications. His oversight of quality activities and initiatives has garnered highly scored measured outcomes under a variety of monitors including the Health Resources and Services Administration, Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program and Meaningful Use.

Today, Dr. Carguello provides distinguished medical leadership for an organization that provides primary and preventive health care services to a patient population of 23,000 encompassing 120,000 annual visits. He oversees a contracted provider staff of over 60 professionals. He is a highly respected and loved teacher, taking a variety of Advanced Practice Professionals, medical students and residents under his wing. He is a devoted member of his medically underserved community and has been singularly instrumental in influencing and promoting community well-being.”

ConnextCare established in 1969 is a patient-centered network of health care practices providing Oswego County and surrounding county residents with a variety of comprehensive health care and related services.

The network is operated by a private, federally funded non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors.

ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix and Pulaski. It also operates seven school-based health centers located in the APW, Fulton, Mexico, Pulaski, and Sandy Creek school districts.

ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home.

