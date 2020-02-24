Dr. Nicole Grassi Joins Advanced Dental Arts

FULTON – Dr. Nicole Grassi has joined Advanced Dental Arts (ADA), as an associate, it was announced by Dr. Frank J. Fruce, owner.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Grassi to our family of professionals,” Fruce said. “She is patient focused, diligent, and friendly, and brings a variety of professional skills that will fit seamlessly into our practice.”

Dr. Grassi earned her DDS degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, and she completed an Oral and Maxillofacial Fellowship/Internship at the Montefiore Medical Center, Fruce said. In addition to general dentistry, she is proficient at treating patients for crowns, bridges, veneers, inlays, onlays, surgical extraction, root canals and implant placement. She is also Invisalign Certified, holds dental licenses in both NY and NJ, and is a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

“We are a state-of-the-art general and cosmetic dental office dedicated to providing our patients with personalized, gentle care,” Fruce said. “We provide comprehensive treatment planning, and use restorative and cosmetic dentistry to help our patients’ achieve optimal dental health. We are committed to continual education and training to give our patients the best possible outcome and results, and we use the most advanced technology, such as digital x-rays, to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience.”

A Fulton native, with more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Fruce received his doctorate from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. He is a member of the Oswego County Dental Society, American Dental Association, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He is also an attending dentist at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, and he volunteers at the Dental Clinic where he teaches and mentors first year dentists in the Residency program.

ADA is at 106 W. First St. South, Fulton, and can be reached at (315) 801-9153, or online at www.cnyfamilydentist.com.

