DRI Local Planning Committee Discusses Final Project Slate

FULTON – The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee met yesterday, Thursday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Fulton Municipal Building to discuss the final slate of proposed projects recommended by the LPC workgroups.

In accordance with the timeline, the LPC was scheduled to vote on a final slate at the meeting, but considering many of the LPC members were not there and those in attendance still wished to discuss some projects further, they decided to postpone the vote.

Sarah Oral of Cameron Engineering, the consultant working with the LPC, said they need to vote before the next and final public outreach meeting, March 19, to keep the timeline on track.

Oral presented the slate of projects recommended by the workgroups and the proposed funding amount. Some projects in discussion are contingent on factors such as site control and pricing (signified by *).

At the time of the meeting the following is what was presented as the final slate to recommend to the state to make a final decision. Some of this information may change before it is voted on. Note, the list is in alphabetical order.

310-312 Division St. Total cost: $559,000 DRI funding: $111,800

533 S. 4th St. Total cost: $4,576,000 DRI funding: $915,200

Canalview Mall Total cost: $195,700 DRI funding: $39,140

Canalview Marina Revitalization Total cost: $3,250,000 DRI funding: all

Cayuga St. Cafe (at the previous Kathy’s Cakes site) Total cost: $163,300 DRI funding: $32,660

CNY Community Arts Center, Phase 3 Total cost: $440,000 DRI funding: $320,000

Dizzy Block Brewing Total cost: $180,400 DRI funding: $36,080

Empire Drone Company, Phase 3 Total cost: $325,000 DRI funding: $65,000

Fast Casual Restaurant, 371 S. 2nd St. Total cost: $684,000 DRI funding: $136,800

Fiber Optics/WiFi * Total cost: $200,000 DRI funding: all

Fulton Family Medicine Total cost: $110,579 DRI funding: $22,115.80

Fulton Historic District and Downtown Marketing Total cost: $100,000 DRI funding: $50,000

Fulton Microenterprise/Small Business Loan Fund Total cost: $1,000,000 DRI funding: $600,000

Fulton Multi-use Trails Total cost: $1,640,420 DRI funding: $820,000

Fulton Public Library Total cost: $310,375 DRI funding: all

Gateway Square Total cost: $2,000,000 DRI funding: $400,000

Huhtamaki Packaging Upgrades Total cost: $2,100,000 DRI funding: $420,000

Indoor Sports Complex * Total cost: $2,500,000 DRI funding: $500,000

King’s Road Inn and Coffee Shop * Total cost: $700,000 DRI funding: $140,000

NYS 481 Gateway Pedestrian Crossing/Streetscape Note, the LPC will further discuss the funding amount in condition of another project falling through Total cost: $400,000 DRI funding: all

Oswego County IDA Manufacturing Building Total cost: $4,300,000 DRI funding: $795,000

Oswego Health Urgent Care Expansion Total cost: $3,271,000 DRI funding: $2,000,000

Riverside East Housing/Retail * Total cost: $3,750,000 DRI funding: $750,000

Tavern on the Lock Expansion Total cost: $145,000 DRI funding: $29,000

YMCA * Total cost: $4,942,100 DRI funding: $988,420

Zoning Updates Note, this project amount may increase. Total cost: $100,000 DRI funding: all



The rest of the projects may not have been ready to move forward for reasons of site control, funding or feasability.

Projects to be listed as potential interested projects under Proposed Grant/Loan Fund: (Note some of these projects may no longer wish to go forward in funding. The proposed grant/loan fund may give funding to small businesses with a new application process.)

Blue Moon Grill rooftop

Chocolate Works Museum feasibility study

Condo rooftop

Eastern Shore Insurance windows

Fort Frisbee

Gosch Electric facade improvements

Mama Gina’s bar expansion

Red Baron Pizza renovations

Projects to be listed as Important Projects for Fulton:

Behavioral Urgent Care

Cayuga St. Breezeway Atrium

Nestle Site Master Plan and Development

The LPC decided to figure out a good time for them to meet briefly the week of March 2 to make a final decision on the slate of proposed projects. The final outcome will be announced at the next public outreach meeting on March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room of the Fulton Municipal Building.

More information on the DRI can be found here.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...