DRI Local Planning Committee Discusses Final Project Slate

FULTON – The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee met yesterday, Thursday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Fulton Municipal Building to discuss the final slate of proposed projects recommended by the LPC workgroups.
In accordance with the timeline, the LPC was scheduled to vote on a final slate at the meeting, but considering many of the LPC members were not there and those in attendance still wished to discuss some projects further, they decided to postpone the vote.
Sarah Oral of Cameron Engineering, the consultant working with the LPC, said they need to vote before the next and final public outreach meeting, March 19, to keep the timeline on track.
Oral presented the slate of projects recommended by the workgroups and the proposed funding amount. Some projects in discussion are contingent on factors such as site control and pricing (signified by *).
At the time of the meeting the following is what was presented as the final slate to recommend to the state to make a final decision. Some of this information may change before it is voted on. Note, the list is in alphabetical order.
- 310-312 Division St.
- Total cost: $559,000
- DRI funding: $111,800
- 533 S. 4th St.
- Total cost: $4,576,000
- DRI funding: $915,200
- Canalview Mall
- Total cost: $195,700
- DRI funding: $39,140
- Canalview Marina Revitalization
- Total cost: $3,250,000
- DRI funding: all
- Cayuga St. Cafe (at the previous Kathy’s Cakes site)
- Total cost: $163,300
- DRI funding: $32,660
- CNY Community Arts Center, Phase 3
- Total cost: $440,000
- DRI funding: $320,000
- Dizzy Block Brewing
- Total cost: $180,400
- DRI funding: $36,080
- Empire Drone Company, Phase 3
- Total cost: $325,000
- DRI funding: $65,000
- Fast Casual Restaurant, 371 S. 2nd St.
- Total cost: $684,000
- DRI funding: $136,800
- Fiber Optics/WiFi *
- Total cost: $200,000
- DRI funding: all
- Fulton Family Medicine
- Total cost: $110,579
- DRI funding: $22,115.80
- Fulton Historic District and Downtown Marketing
- Total cost: $100,000
- DRI funding: $50,000
- Fulton Microenterprise/Small Business Loan Fund
- Total cost: $1,000,000
- DRI funding: $600,000
- Fulton Multi-use Trails
- Total cost: $1,640,420
- DRI funding: $820,000
- Fulton Public Library
- Total cost: $310,375
- DRI funding: all
- Gateway Square
- Total cost: $2,000,000
- DRI funding: $400,000
- Huhtamaki Packaging Upgrades
- Total cost: $2,100,000
- DRI funding: $420,000
- Indoor Sports Complex *
- Total cost: $2,500,000
- DRI funding: $500,000
- King’s Road Inn and Coffee Shop *
- Total cost: $700,000
- DRI funding: $140,000
- NYS 481 Gateway Pedestrian Crossing/Streetscape
- Note, the LPC will further discuss the funding amount in condition of another project falling through
- Total cost: $400,000
- DRI funding: all
- Oswego County IDA Manufacturing Building
- Total cost: $4,300,000
- DRI funding: $795,000
- Oswego Health Urgent Care Expansion
- Total cost: $3,271,000
- DRI funding: $2,000,000
- Riverside East Housing/Retail *
- Total cost: $3,750,000
- DRI funding: $750,000
- Tavern on the Lock Expansion
- Total cost: $145,000
- DRI funding: $29,000
- YMCA *
- Total cost: $4,942,100
- DRI funding: $988,420
- Zoning Updates
- Note, this project amount may increase.
- Total cost: $100,000
- DRI funding: all
The rest of the projects may not have been ready to move forward for reasons of site control, funding or feasability.
Projects to be listed as potential interested projects under Proposed Grant/Loan Fund: (Note some of these projects may no longer wish to go forward in funding. The proposed grant/loan fund may give funding to small businesses with a new application process.)
- Blue Moon Grill rooftop
- Chocolate Works Museum feasibility study
- Condo rooftop
- Eastern Shore Insurance windows
- Fort Frisbee
- Gosch Electric facade improvements
- Mama Gina’s bar expansion
- Red Baron Pizza renovations
Projects to be listed as Important Projects for Fulton:
- Behavioral Urgent Care
- Cayuga St. Breezeway Atrium
- Nestle Site Master Plan and Development
The LPC decided to figure out a good time for them to meet briefly the week of March 2 to make a final decision on the slate of proposed projects. The final outcome will be announced at the next public outreach meeting on March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room of the Fulton Municipal Building.
More information on the DRI can be found here.
Be the first to comment