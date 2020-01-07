DRI Local Planning Committee Public Input Session Scheduled

FULTON – The City of Fulton announced that the second Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Public Input Session will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall community room.

Governor Cuomo announced the $10 million DRI award for the city in August in front of more than 200 city residents who welcomed the news. In addition to the funding award, the DRI takes a comprehensive planning approach to transforming Fulton’s downtown. Part of that planning process includes three public input sessions, the second of which will be held on Thursday.

Only one community in each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development areas will receive the DRI award. Fulton was this year’s Central New York Regional Economic Development Council’s (CNYREDC) pick based on the city’s past investment, future potential, recent or impending job growth, support for local vision and readiness.

In each DRI community, a Local Planning Committee (LPC) is comprised of local and regional leaders and other stakeholders that will help oversee the development plan. Part of the LPC’s role is to gather public input on the overall plan and ensure the projects recommended for funding will have the greatest economic impact and improve the quality of life for the city.

“This second public engagement meeting will give everyone a look into the large number of potential projects vying for a spot in the final strategic investment plan that will be submitted to the State in March” said Deana Michaels, Mayor of the City of Fulton and LPC Member.

“Public input is critical in this process,” said L. Michael Treadwell who was appointed to serve as the city’s co-chair of the DRI as a member of the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council. “We want the DRI to have as much impact as it can and we need the public to give us their thoughts, input and concerns as the LPC formulates the final plan with the state.”

The LPC will meet monthly until March with consultants and state planners to both review projects and create priorities in addition to taking part in the three public engagement events. All meetings are open to the public. The first LPC meeting was held on Oct. 10.

The website www.fultondri.com contains more program details, including program guidelines, and meeting schedules, presentations and summaries. A DRI boundary map may also be found on the site.

Fulton’s application this year detailed $90 million of past investments and introduced a list of projects that would provide over $60 million of investment with a potential to create and retain jobs. Job creation, small business investment, and a more accessible downtown are key goals of the DRI.

