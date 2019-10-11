DRI Planning Committee Meets For The First Time

FULTON – The newly formed Local Planning Committee for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative met for the first time today, Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Municipal Building community room.

This is the first step toward Fulton’s downtown transforming and improving. This first meeting’s purpose was to introduce the committee to each other and to educate them on the DRI, which awarded the city with $10 million.

The committee will begin making decisions in their coming meetings. Today they discussed the phrasing of their vision statement and meeting times.

Co-chairs Donald Patrick Jr. (Common Council president) and Michael Treadwell (executive director of Operation Oswego County Inc. and a member of the CNYREDC) are the heads of a committee consisting of Fulton residents and state employees.

The LPC committee members include:

Nancy Weber

David Turner

Jeff Coakley

Nancy Fox

Mark Southwick

Brian Pulvino

Caroline Chatterton

Linda Egan

Brian Durant

Michael Pollock

Fred Aldrich

Leah Haggerty

Katie Toomey

Kim Doyle

Kristen Collins

Jim Farfaglia

Robert Weston

Marie Mankiewicz

Brittney Jerred

David Mankiewicz

The staff members involved include:

Joe Fiumara

Dennis Hawthorne

CJ Smith

Dan O’Brien

Julie Sweet

Patricia O’Reilly

Jim Fayle

Colleen Deacon

The consultant team includes members of Cameron Engineering:

Kevin McAndrew

Sarah Oral

David Tepper

Michael Keane

Janice Jijina

Sub-consultants include:

Environmental Design & Research

4ward Planning Inc.

Marvel Architecture

Island Guide, Web Design

During the meeting, Sarah Oral, Kevin McAndrew and Julie Sweet explained to the new committee their expectations to be transparent and ethical by following a code of conduct. They reviewed the process of the DRI and what the timeline will look like. There will be public engagement meetings for the public to share their ideas and one LBC meeting per month.

There will be an official website dedicated to the DRI’s plans, meetings, decisions and other related topics.

Projects must be approved by the LPC and the state. The 26 projects in the DRI application are not guaranteed to receive funding. Projects that were not included in the initial application should be “shovel-ready” within the near future.

Eligible project proposals can be submitted Oct. 11 through Nov. 8 to be considered by the LPC. Interested parties should go to this link or the Fulton Community Development Office, located at 125 W. Broadway St. in Fulton to get an application.

The first public meeting will be Nov. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., location TBD.

