Driver charged With DWI After Rollover Crash on Interstate 81 in Oswego County

PARISH – Today, October 27, at 3:39 p.m., State Police responded to I-81 north, two miles north of Exit 33, in the town of Parish, for a one-vehicle rollover.

An investigation has revealed, 23-year-old Kody A. Koehler, from Pulaski, was operating a 1997 Toyota Corolla north on Interstate 81 when he lost control and exited the west side shoulder of the roadway, striking a guide rail and overturning.

Koehler was uninjured and subsequently arrested for DWI with a BAC of .14%, police said.

Koehler was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Parish Court on November 5, at 7:30 p.m.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Parish Fire Department.

