Driver Dies In Hannibal Crash

HANNIBAL – At 12:56 a.m. today (August 11), members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a single car motor vehicle accident in the town of Hannibal.

A 2015 Ford pickup truck was traveling easterly on State Route 176 when it left the north side of the roadway striking a tree and metal fence.

The vehicle rolled onto its roof before coming to rest back on the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt.

The victim’s name will be released pending positive identification.

The factors that led to the vehicle exiting the roadway leading up to the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Road conditions were not a factor.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of Menter Ambulance, Hannibal Fire and NYSP.

