Driver In Fatal Crash Identified

HANNIBAL – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver who died in a motor vehicle crash on Saturday morning on State Route 176 in the town of Hannibal.

The driver of the Ford truck was 23-year-old Timothy Manno of Fulton.

Manno was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it left the North side of the roadway striking a tree and a metal fence.

