Drowning Victim Identified

FULTON – State Police have released the name of Sunday’s drowning victim as 36-year-old, Jason J. Burr from Fulton.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday (July 24) and the manner of death was confirmed as drowning.

On Sunday, July 22, State Police responded to the area of 187 Millard Bassett Road in the town of Granby for a possible drowning.

A resident from the area contacted 911 after they observed a man floating in the Oswego River unresponsive and approximately 35 feet from the shore.

