DSS Plans March 3 Orientation Meeting for Future Foster and Adoptive Parents

MEXICO – The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for people who would like to become foster parents, particularly for teenager and sibling groups.

The department will host an informational meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. March 3, at the DSS office, 100 Spring St., Mexico, for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents.

All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 10-week preparation program.

Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt.

Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.

Those planning to attend the March 3 meeting are asked to contact Patricia Pennock at the Department of Social Services before March 2.

Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected]

