DSS Plans Oct. 19 Orientation Meeting for Future Foster and Adoptive Parents

MEXICO – The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for people who would like to become foster parents, particularly for children ages eight and over who may have special needs for supervision.

The department will host an informational meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19, at the DSS office, 100 Spring St., Mexico, for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents.

All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time.

Oswego County also needs foster parents for groups of siblings.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 10-week preparation program.

Single- and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt.

Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.

For more information, contact Patricia Pennock, phone 315-963-5382 or e-mail [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...