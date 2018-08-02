Duck Derby Winner Announced

HANNIBAL – Bob Scott, of Hannibal, was the owner of the winning duck in Hannibal Dollars for Scholars annual “Ducks Over the Dam” race.

The race was delayed for a week due to the dry weather in July.

But, the recent rains brought enough water to allow the ducks to swim their way over the dam.

A total of 62 additional prizes, donated by local businesses, were awarded to race participants.

Hannibal Dollars for Scholars provides scholarships to graduates of Hannibal High School each year.

The number of scholarships awarded varies due to the amount of funds raised through events and donations during the previous year.

The Duck Derby is the largest fundraiser, providing four scholarships this year.

Other fundraising efforts and donations from generous community members provide additional awards.

The Hannibal Country Cruizers sponsored two scholarships, Sterling Stage patrons and management donated one scholarship, and funds established in the memory of Trooper Amanda Anna and Marcia Ukleya each provided a scholarship.

The Trooper Anna scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to two students and 12 students received scholarships of $500 each.

One of the students will attend a Dollars for Scholars collegiate partner college which will match awards from Dollars for Scholars.

The chapter is an entirely volunteer organization and is in need of additional volunteers.

Anyone interested in working with the chapter can contact Louis Gilbert, chapter president, at 315-564-5679.

Hannibal Dollars for Scholars is a chapter of the national organization Dollars for Scholars.

Dollars for Scholars, a program of Scholarship America, is a national umbrella program that includes more than 500 locally-based, volunteer-driven chapters in thousands of communities across the United States.

The national organization affiliation includes access to ChapterNet, and online chapter management tool and platform that allows chapters to build websites, manage scholarships and reduce paperwork.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

