Ducks Race Winner Named

HANNIBAL – Nancy Wenzel, of Hannibal, was the owner of the winning duck in Hannibal Dollars for Scholars annual “Ducks Over the Dam” race.

Wenzel was thrilled to win the $1,000 prize as she had been unable to work for several months due to an injury.

The timing was perfect for her.

A total of fifty-three additional prizes, donated by local businesses, were awarded to race participants.

Hannibal Dollars for Scholars provides scholarships to graduates of Hannibal High School each year.

The number of scholarships awarded varies due to the amount of funds raised through events and donations during the previous year.

This year was our most successful in some time, with 23 scholarships awarded.

The Duck Derby is the largest fundraiser, providing four scholarships this year.

Other fundraising efforts and donations from generous community members provide additional awards.

One recent college graduate, a former recipient of the scholarship, donated two scholarships this year.

The Hannibal Country Cruizers and Trooper Amanda Anna fund also sponsored two scholarships each, Sterling Stage patrons and management donated one scholarship, and funds established in the memory of Marcia Ukleya provided a scholarship.

The Trooper Anna scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to two students and twenty-one students received scholarships of $500 each.

One of the students will attend a Dollars for Scholars collegiate partner college which will match awards from Dollars for Scholars.

The chapter is an entirely volunteer organization, and is in need of additional volunteers.

Anyone interested in working with the chapter can contact Louis Gilbert, chapter president, at 315-564-5679.

Hannibal Dollars for Scholars is a chapter of the national organization Dollars for Scholars.

Dollars for Scholars, a program of Scholarship America, is a national umbrella program that includes over 500 locally-based, volunteer-driven chapters in thousands of communities across the United States.

The national organization affiliation includes access to ChapterNet, and online chapter management tool and platform that allows chapters to build websites, manage scholarships and reduce paperwork.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...