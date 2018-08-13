‘Dunk A Deputy’

OSWEGO –The fourth annual Oswego County Public Safety Day was held on August 4.

Visitors enjoyed demonstrations and displays along with food, games, face painting and bounce houses throughout the day.

They also learned about the different ways that the county works to keep people safe.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department welcomed families to “Dunk a Deputy” at the annual event.

For more fun summer events, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

