Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event.

FULTON, NY – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities “Giving Thanks.”

The event is a celebration of the work OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County.

“Giving Thanks” will be held November 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St. in Oswego.

“We like to support our community whenever we can,” said Nadine Barnett, owner of Dusting Divas, Inc. “Helping to sponsor OCO events is a good way to do so. OCO’s programs benefit many people and I am happy to be a Silver Level Sponsor for “Giving Thanks.”

Proceeds from “Giving Thanks”, presented by Exelon, will be used in support of OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative, which focuses on empowering people to create a better life for themselves and their families and improves the quality of life in our communities as a result.

“We are pleased to welcome Dusting Divas Cleaning Service as a new sponsor,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Dusting Divas joins Gold Level sponsor National Grid and Silver Level sponsors the Shineman Foundation, Amity Pest Control, Community Bank, N.A., Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Renzi Food Service, and NRG. It’s the support of community minded businesses like these that help to make ‘Giving Thanks’ such a wonderful event.”

OCO’s “Giving Thanks” presented by Exelon will feature food stations with harvest themed menu items from some of the finest restaurants and eateries in Oswego County.

Foods at each station will be expertly paired with wine and beer samples from Eagle Beverage.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the Lisa Lee Duo.

There will also be an art auction featuring paintings, drawings, stylish photographs and more created by OCO staff, volunteers and consumers.

Tickets are $35 per person, $40 per person at the door and include food, refreshments and beverage tastings.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.oco.org or call Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.

