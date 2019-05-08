FULTON, NY – E. Dennis “Denny” Casey, 77, resident of Granby, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego, NY, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Edward Casey and Victoria Lambert Casey.

He was also predeceased by his sister, Kay Casey Wixson.

Denny was a 1960 graduate of Oswego Catholic High School.

He began his sales career at Montgomery Wards, then became store manager for Shapiro’s Clothing Store and operated Casey’s Smoke Shop.

He went on to become the insurance representative for the N.Y.S. Auto Dealers Association.

Denny was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially celebrating their accomplishments.

His interests included all sports, most notably Notre Dame teams and the Yankee’s baseball team.

He took great pride in creating and maintaining his extensive yard.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by Ann, his wife of 56 years.

He is survived by daughters, Laura (Rob) Campolieta and Erin (Bernie) Reitz all of Fulton; son, Tim (Sara) Casey of Hannibal; seven grandchildren, Tori, Alaina, Libby, Brett, Nick, Lauren and John; and great-grandchild, Sophia; sisters, Sharon (Bob) Klein, of Chicago, Colleen (Bob) Silverman of Clifton Park, NY, and Carol (John) Fitzgerald of Syracuse, along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m, Monday, May 13 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, at Holy Trinity Parish, corner of Rochester and South Third streets, Fulton.

Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions in Denny’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or Oswego County Animal Welfare League (www.oswegocountyspca.org).

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

