Eagle Beverage Lends A Hand

FULTON, NY – Employees from Eagle Beverage volunteered their time and talent to help beautify Oswego County Opportunities’ Individualized Residential Alternative home on Bronson Street in Oswego.

OCO provides residents with oversight and support so that individuals with developmental disabilities are able to live and prosper in their community.

Part of United Way’s “Day of Caring” Eagle Beverage volunteers joined Rich Burritt and staff from Burritt Motors, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, AmeriCorps members and other community volunteers as they spruced up the house and landscaped the yard.

“They did an amazing job,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “We greatly appreciate Eagle Beverage’s support, as well as everyone involved in this project. It wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

