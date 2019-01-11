OSWEGO, NY – Earl J. Bocko, 90, passed away peacefully Monday January 7, 2019, at Morningstar Care Center, Oswego.

He was born in Oswego, NY.

Mr. Bocko remained a life resident of Oswego.

He was a United States veteran having served in Navy during the Korean War.

Mr. Bocko was past employed by Columbia Mills, Minetto, and later retired from Alcan, Scriba, NY.

He was a member of the Oswego VFW and a communicant and usher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto.

Mr. Bocko is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Bocko of Oswego; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Inc., 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, has care of the arrangements.

