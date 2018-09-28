Early Detection Can Save Lives

To The Editor:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the North Country Cancer Services Program would like to remind your readers about getting screened for breast cancer and share some important information.

· About 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her life.

· Breast cancer is most often found in women ages 50 and older.

· Breast cancer may not cause symptoms, especially in the early stages. Symptoms of breast cancer can include a lump in the breast or armpit, breast swelling or change of shape, dimples in the skin, itching and redness of the skin or nipple, breast or nipple pain, and discharge from the nipple other than breast milk.

With regular screening, breast cancer is more likely to be found at an earlier stage when treatment may be most successful.

Simply stated, early detection can save lives and regular screening is the key to early detection.

Women ages 50 to 74 years who are not at high risk due to family history of breast cancer or breast cancer symptoms should get a mammogram every two years.

Women who are at high risk should talk to their doctor about their risk factors and when they should begin screening.

Most insurance plans cover the cost of a mammogram, but for women who are uninsured the CSP may be able to help.

The Cancer Services Program provides life-saving mammograms at no-cost to women age (40/50 and older) who meet other eligibility requirements.

Our program can also help eligible women receive treatment if cancer is found.

Although the Cancer Services Program’s mission is to help eligible, uninsured women get free mammograms, we are here to encourage every woman to get their mammogram.

If any woman needs help, call the North Country Cancer Services Program at 315-592-0830 or toll free at 855-592-0830.

Carolyn Handville

Program Manager

North Country Cancer Services Program

