Early Voting Begins Oct. 26 in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – New York State passed several bills earlier this year to improve the voting process for residents.

One of the approved laws includes the establishment of an early voting system which is scheduled to run from Saturday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

“Residents who are registered voters will now be allowed to vote in person during a nine-day window before the general election without needing a reason or excuse to do so,” said Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Peggy Bickford.

Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Laura Brazak added, “This is a great opportunity for people who might not otherwise have been able to participate in the election process due to family or work obligations to come out and have their voices heard.”

The Oswego County Board of Elections Office at 185 E. Seneca St. in Oswego is the designated early voting poll site in Oswego County.

Early voting hours at this poll site are:

? Saturday, Oct. 26: 1 to 6 p.m.

? Sunday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

? Monday, Oct 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

? Tuesday, Oct. 29: 12 to 8 p.m.

? Wednesday, Oct. 30: 12 to 8 p.m.

? Thursday, Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

? Friday, Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

? Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

? Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters must be registered by Friday, Oct. 11.

Residents may register in person at the Oswego County Board of Elections located at 185 E. Seneca St. in Oswego or at any of the local NYS Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

DMV offices are located at 384 E. River Road in Oswego, 200 N. Second St. in Fulton, and 2 Broad St. in Pulaski.

Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight on Oct. 11 and received by the local board of elections office no later than Oct. 16.

Voter registration forms can be downloaded at http://www.oswegocounty.com/boe/voter%20registration%20form.pdf.

Online registrations are accepted through the NYS DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application.

People who are unsure whether they are registered, who want to verify their current address or party enrollment, or find out where to vote, can go to the Oswego County Board of Elections website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/boe/index.html.

The early voting process in Oswego County is the same as it is on Election Day.

Registered voters will check in upon arrival, receive their ballot and cast their vote just as they do on Election Day.

Election inspectors are available to assist to voters.

Those who vote during the early voting period will not be eligible to vote on Election Day and cannot change their vote at any time.

Early voting results will not be reported until after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the evening of the general election.

For additional information, call the Oswego County Board of Elections at 315-349-8350 or 315-349-8351 or visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/boe/index.html.

