East Coast Snocross Meets Lake Effect Snow

OSWEGO COUNTY – For decades the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek have hosted demolition derbies, harness racing and even antique engine competitions.

On March 2 and 3, the popular oval track will be the setting for hundreds of snowmobiles, courtesy of East Coast Snocross racing.

Officials at East Coast Snocross said the Sandy Creek event is part of an eight-race schedule that lasts from January to March and takes competitive teams through five states in the northeast.

More than 250 riders are scheduled to race in Sandy Creek.

“East Coast Snocross has a class for any experience level rider,” said owner Kurt Gagne. “Elite racers with on-track experience and customized sled set-ups race in the pro, pro-lite, pro women, and plus 30 pro am classes. Each class races for season championship points and cash purses.”

Leading the charge in Sandy Creek in the pro open class will be Mike Pilotte of Fall River, Mass., with six first place finals this season.

The pro lite class is also expected to be ultra-competitive, with several young athletes coming off wins and exciting contests over the past few weeks.

“Along with a full slate of racing in the pro and pro lite, the Oswego County event will also include some good battles in the sport, women, and junior divisions,” said Gagne. “It takes support classes to fill out any card of racing, and the East Coast Snocross series is blessed with strong participation across the board.”

The Sandy Creek event will also feature a trail stock class for those looking to give snocross a try for the first time.

Aggressive trail riders with a desire to compete can test their skills in a safe environment.

The weekend also includes races for children ages 6 to 10 riding 120cc machines on a separate, smaller track.

“This is where future stars of the sport learn what racing is all about,” said Gagne.

Spectator gates open at 10 a.m. each day.

Tickets are $12 per day for adults or $20 for a weekend pass.

Children age 7 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Pit passes for those who want a close-up look at the teams as they work on their machines are available for an extra $10.

Volunteers are needed for various aspects of the event.

Those interested may contact race director Dann Donohoe at [email protected]

The East Coast Snocross series, presented by Woody’s Traction and FXR, is an ISR-affiliated sanctioning body for snowmobile racing in the northeastern United States.

“ECS maintains a regional circuit intended to keep grassroots snocross racing healthy in this part of the country, while also cultivating new talent for tomorrow’s factory-backed pro teams,” said Gagne.

For more information, visit www.eastcoastsnocross.com.

The Oswego County Fairgrounds are located on County Route 15 in the village of Sandy Creek, just off Route I-81 and less than an hour north of Syracuse.

For Oswego County visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

