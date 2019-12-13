Eastern Shore Associates Donates Toys To Fulton Salvation Army

Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, headquartered in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tag holiday drive. “Our employees’ enthusiasm for this program is amazing, and they support it wholeheartedly,” said Gail Cruse, ESA specialty customer service representative and member of the ESA events committee . “We’ve participated with this project for more than a decade and it’s so gratifying to help the Salvation Army in their mission of bringing a brighter holiday to those in need,” Cruse said. Eastern Shore employees showing some of the toys collected are, from left: Shane Allen, Josh Williams, Samantha Haste, and Mark Whitbread. Eastern Shore Associates Insurance is a Trusted Choice® independent agency and ESOP (employee stock owned) company with offices in Camden, Fulton, North Syracuse, Pulaski, Walworth and Waterloo. For more information, visit www.esainsurance.com, call 315-598-6000, or email [email protected]
