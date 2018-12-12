Eastern Shore Associates Donates Tree-Full Of Toys To Salvation Army ChirelloMarketing Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), headquartered in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tag holiday drive. “Our employees’ enthusiasm for this program is amazing, and they support it wholeheartedly,” said Gail Cruse, ESA specialty customer service representative and member of the ESA events committee . “We’ve participated with this project for more than a decade and it’s so gratifying to help the Salvation Army in their mission of bringing a brighter holiday to those in need.” Eastern Shore employees showing some of the toys collected are, back row, from left: Stacy Hurlbut, Gail Cruse, Sam DiStefano, Lynn Burns, Elizabeth Aliff, and Lorrie Shortsleeve. In the front row, from left, are: Jessica Phillips, who is also a member of the events committee; and Jona Palmer. Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, www.esainsurance.com, is a Trusted Choice® independent agency and ESOP (employee stock owned) company with offices in Fulton, Pulaski, Camden, Waterloo, N. Syracuse and Walworth. The Fulton office can be reached at 315-598-6000. Share this:TweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related