Eastern Star Donates To Backpacks

OSWEGO — Melissa Russell (center), coordinator of Oswego’s Blessings in a Backpack program, was thrilled to receive a generous donation on Sept. 25 from Lake City Victoria Chapter 205 of the Order of the Eastern Star, represented by Cynthia J. Sanders (right), worthy matron, and Nancy Costello, treasurer.

The envelope contained checks from the chapter and its past matrons association as well as individual members.

Blessings in a Backpack has grown again this year to provide weekend food for 300 needy children in the Oswego

City School District.

Church of the Resurrection, Oswego’s Episcopal church, is the lead sponsor of the Oswego program.

