Eastman School of Music Professor Works with Hannibal Students

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District recently welcomed trombonist and music professor Mark Kellogg for several workshops with band students.

Kellogg, a Hannibal native and current professor at the Eastman School of Music, met with middle and high school band members to discuss everything from tone to rhythm.

He listened and offered instruction to the students during various workshops throughout the day.

“This is a fantastic

opportunity for our students,” said Hannibal High School music teacher Cynsy Plant. “It’s great for them to be able to see someone from Hannibal have such a successful career in music. Mark tours the world playing music, he teaches at a prestigious school, and it all started in Hannibal.”

In addition to the workshops, Kellogg and his colleague Priscilla Yuen collaborated for a performance to wrap up the day.

