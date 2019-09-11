Eberts Joins Step One Creative as a Graphic Design Intern

Oswego, NY – Step One Creative, an Oswego-based advertising design and public relations firm, has announced that Saratoga-native Jazmyn Eberts has joined the agency as a fall intern, according to President Shane R. Stepien.

Eberts is a senior at SUNY Oswego with a major in Graphic Design and double minor in Illustration and Business Administration.

“Art and design have always been my passion and voice,” Eberts said. “As I grow more knowledgeable of the advertising and marketing attributes, all the lessons and information can be used in my future endeavors. I’m looking forward to working and improving on my design skills, communication and the marketing or business aspect of it all.”

In addition to the internship, Eberts is involved in the SUNY Oswego Enactus program, serving as the graphic designer within that business organization. She is also active in volunteering, helping raise money and fundraise for children who seek an education through the National Panhellenic Council.

“Our agency is looking forward to helping Jazmyn excel within the design and marketing world. From the beginning, she was enthusiastic to move forward and gain knowledge of new design techniques and marketing influences. We are excited for the weeks and months to come and being a part of her learning experience.”

Established in 1996, Step One Creative, a division of Step One Communications, LLC, is an advertising design and public relations firm located at the Stevedore Lofts, 317 West First Street, Suite 101, in Oswego, which offers full-service advertising design, brand development, public relations, copywriting, web design and media planning/placement to organizations and businesses throughout Central and Upstate New York.

For additional information on Step One Creative please call (315) 342-2554 or visit them online at www.steponecreative.com.