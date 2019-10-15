OSWEGO, NY – Edith F. Cole, 81, of Oswego, passed peacefully on Monday October 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Born in Park Rapids, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Arley and Fern (Root) McFarren.

She grew up in Minnesota and later met her husband in Vermont.

In the 1960s, they moved to New York and raised their family there.

They resided in Cato for many years until they relocated to Oswego in the 1980s.

Edith was a piano teacher, taught music and was employed by St. Mary’s School.

She was an active member of the Community Alliance Church in New Haven.

Edith was a great cook and loved to bake.

Most of all, Edith loved music and to spend time with her family.

Great memories were made in the times she gathered her family around her piano to sing.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Clifford G. Cole; her children, three daughters, Christina and David Bishop of Elmira, Linda Jean Cole of Tennessee and Kaylene Carol and Al Squitieri of Florida, three sons, Kevin Arley Cole of Oswego, Gregory Scott and Phoebe Cole of Tennessee, and Jeffery Dale and Melissa Cole of Florida; her sister, Carol Robertson of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Edith was predeceased by her brother, Charles McFarren; and her sister, Arlene McCarren.

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

A private family graveside burial will be held at the family’s convenience in Riverside Cemetery.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at Oswego Alliance Church, 371 Thompson Road.

If you would like to make a donation in Edith’s name, please do so with Ontario Bible Camp, 385 Lakeview Road.

Edith’s arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...