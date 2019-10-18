OSWEGO, NY – Edna S. Tyler, 93, a resident of Oswego prior to moving to Fulton 16 years ago, died Thursday October 17, 2019, in Oswego Hospital.

Mrs. Tyler was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late John and Elsie (Murray) Estridge.

Mrs. Tyler was a private home health aide with serving families in Oswego and Fulton.

Her true love was spending time with her family, traveling and she enjoyed singing.

Mrs. Tyler was predeceased by her husband, William Tyler, in 1991.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Claire) Forsyth of New Jersey, Barbara Jean (Melvin) Arras of Fulton; grandchildren, Jeff (Gabe) Caruso, Becky (Tim Beglinger) Patterson, and Ken (Tara) Forsyth.

Mrs. Tyler also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Devin, Zac, Hailey, Serena, Sadie, Sophia, Adelina, Berlin, and Addison.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary’s Church, Oswego, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sugar and Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

