OSWEGO, NY – On Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, Edward F. Alton, 84, a lifetime resident of Oswego, went to be with the Lord in Heaven.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Robert and Helen (Whittmire) Alton and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was employed with Alcan for more than 30 years and was a member of the Lord’s Delight for 32 years.

Known to many as “Pop,” Edward’s full focus in life was his family.

He cared for his parents for many years.

He was a loving and supportive brother.

He was a dedicated uncle.

He was an amazing father.

He met Cathy, fell in love and took on her four children as a “package deal.”

He taught all of us life lessons.

He will never be forgotten.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, the former Catherine Hibbert; three children, Christine (Kevin) Bornheimer of Oswego, John (Cindy) Loomis of Parish and Tammy Antonucci of Venice, Florida; two sisters, Terri (Robert) Audlin of Oswego and Marilyn Alton of South Carolina; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, April Blanchard; a great-grandchild, Elisha James; and his three brothers, Robert, William and John Alton.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church, with a celebration of life immediately following in the church hall.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

