Edward Gerard Verdi

1963 – 2019

FULTON, NY – Edward Gerard Verdi, passed away on Friday February 22, 2019, at his home in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida.

After an extended illness and a valiant battle, Ed transitioned to his heavenly home.

Ed was born in Fulton, June 15, 1963, the son of the late Nicolina Fiumara Verdi and Angelo Anthony Verdi.

He grew up in Fulton where he attended and graduated from Bishop Cunningham High School, Oswego, in 1981.

After graduation from SUNY Oswego in 1985, Ed embarked on a 17-year career with Black Clawson Davis-Standard in Fulton, a position which took him around the country and the world.

Always a connoisseur of the performing and cultural arts, especially opera, Ed welcomed the career opportunities that brought him to New York City on a full-time basis in 2002.

In 2005, Ed began his career at The New School University in New York, New York, working in the Department of Finance and Business.

His initial role as director of purchasing led to his most recent role as assistant vice president, business operations.

Ed thoroughly enjoyed working in the academic setting, designing and implementing enhanced systems in support of purchasing, e-procurement, and travel and business expense management.

Ed especially enjoyed building The New School’s sustainable dining program to serve a diverse student population and to lead the effort in sustainability in the college and university sector.

Reflecting Ed’s personal love for food, varying cuisines, and thoughtful culinary preparation, as well as his commitment to healthy living, Ed’s work with the school’s dining program offered him great joy.

Ed was devoted to a wonderful team of colleagues that he enjoyed coaching to share the incredible insight and vision he had for building complex systems supported by highly functioning teams.

Ed is survived by his beloved husband of 15 years, Bill Morton, of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea; his loving sister and brother-in-law, Kathy Verdi Santillo and Joseph Santillo of Ronkonkoma, New York.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Extended family includes Rev. Ted R. and Henrietta Morton and Teddi Morton Miles of Greenwood, SC; and Kent and Denise Morton of Victoria, B.C., Canada.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, February 27 from 5 – 7 p.m., at the Baird Case Jordan Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28 at 3 p.m. at United Church of Christ – Fort Lauderdale, 2501 NE 30th St., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33306.

At a later date, a memorial service will be held at The New School in New York City, with internment in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Poverello Center, 2056 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors, Florida 33305 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9908.

Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Brown Funeral Home, Fulton, New York, are assisting the family.

To leave a message of sympathy for Edward's family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

