OSWEGO, NY – Edward W. Fritsche, 59, of Middletown, NY, moving to Granby in August, died Friday October 11, 2019, at his home after a sudden attack.

He was born in Danville, Indiana, the son of the late Edward T. and Patricia (Dunning) Fritsche.

Ed worked as a direct service provider in Warwick and Greenwood Lake, NY.

He is survived by his sister, Karen Fritsche of Oswego; nephews, Shane (Shannon) Fritsche, Anthony (Bea) Cuomo; niece, Cherie Cuomo; and great-niece, Kira.

Funeral services will be private.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

