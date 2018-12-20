FULTON, NY – Edward W. “Joe” France, 81, of Phoenix, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday December 18, 2018, after a long illness.

Joe enjoyed golfing, playing horseshoes, playing the guitar and listening to Bluegrass Gospel.

He loved his church and his family.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Byron and Mildred France; brother, Floyd; and sister, Betty Somers.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette (Champion); children, Edward “Joe” (Renee), Cathy (Richard) Bracy, Mark (Cathy), Greg, Tina (Sam) Crego and Gary; 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Leon (Kathy); and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Friday, December 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 22, at Port City Faith Church, 436 W. Fifth St., Oswego.

Spring burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to St. Luke’s Health Services, 299 E. River Road, Oswego, NY, or American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...